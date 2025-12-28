Trump's "Productive Call" With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting

Trump will meet Zelensky at his Florida estate.
- US President Trump on Sunday said he had a productive phone call with Russian President Putin
- The call took place ahead of Trump's scheduled meeting with Ukraine's President Zelensky
- The talks with Zelensky will happen at Trump's Florida estate at 1:00 pm local time
US President Donald Trump said he had a productive telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, ahead of a planned meeting in Florida with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I just had a very good and productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia" before the planned talks with Zelensky at Trump's Florida estate at 1:00 pm local time (1800 GMT), the US leader said on Truth Social.
