Trump's "Productive Call" With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting

Trump has a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.

Trump will meet Zelensky at his Florida estate.
United States:

US President Donald Trump said he had a productive telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, ahead of a planned meeting in Florida with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia" before the planned talks with Zelensky at Trump's Florida estate at 1:00 pm local time (1800 GMT), the US leader said on Truth Social.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

