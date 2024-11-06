Trump's Presidency Crushes Hopes Of First Female President, Again

The glass ceiling for women in politics just got even more daunting, as the prospect of a female US president has been shattered once again by Donald Trump. This isn't the first time Trump has stood in the way of history being made - he previously defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

As the Center For American Women And Politics mentions, "Once again, a woman has reached for the highest office in American politics, has come close to breaking that barrier, but ultimately was not elected."

It's worth noting that women have been fighting for a spot in the Oval Office for centuries. Victoria Woodhull, a trailblazing stockbroker, newspaper publisher, and social reformer, was the first woman to actively pursue the presidency back in 1872.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including being four years too young to serve as president according to the US Constitution, Woodhull's courage paved the way for future generations of women in politics.

Nevertheless, Harris' loss is reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's, except for the fact that Trump won all of the swing states this year whereas in 2016 he missed Nevada.

Both parties were endorsed by celebrities in their own style. Harris was backed by a guild of female celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, whereas Trump had his own mantuary with Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Joe Rogan and more.

However, they were judged by double standards. Michelle Obama, former first lady, was of the opinion that, "We expect her to be intelligent and articulate, to have a clear set of policies, to never show too much anger, to prove time and time again that she belongs" talking about Harris. "But for Trump, we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honesty, no decency, no morals."

The question remains: when will the glass ceiling finally shatter, paving the way for a woman to become the President of the United States?

At Trump's Pennsylvania town-hall, he had said, "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music", after a few people had some medical emergency. One of the songs that played in those 40 minutes was "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown.

It's all about the politics in the playlist.

The fight continues.