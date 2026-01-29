Trump's Indian-Origin Cyber Chief Uploaded Critical Files On ChatGPT: Report

The interim head of America's cyber defence agency, the very agency tasked with protecting the government's secrets, uploaded sensitive contracting documents into a public version of ChatGPT after taking charge of the agency last summer. Actions of Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), triggered multiple automated security warnings that are meant to stop the theft or unintentional disclosure of government material from federal networks, according to a report by Politico.

The ironic misstep from Gottumukkala, Donald Trump's Indian-origin aide, was especially noteworthy because he reportedly took special permission from CISA's Office of the Chief Information Officer to use the popular AI tool after arriving at the agency this May.

All the information uploaded by Gottumukkala into the public version of ChatGPT is shared with AI tool owner OpenAI, meaning it can be used to help answer prompts from other users of the app. OpenAI's app has more than 700 million total active users.

The use of ChatGPT was blocked for other employees of the Department of Homeland Security at the time. Gottumukkala "forced CISA's hand into making them give him ChatGPT, and then he abused it," the report said.

"Sensitive Information" Uploaded

The Politico reported that none of the files plugged into ChatGPT by Gottumukkala were classified, but the material included CISA contracting documents marked "for official use only", a government designation for information that is considered sensitive and not for public release.

The uploads were flagged by cybersecurity sensors at CISA several times in August, which led to an internal review to assess if there had been any harm to government security from the exposures, the publication reported, citing Department of Homeland Security officials with knowledge of the incident.

It was not clear what the review concluded.

CISA's Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy, in a statement to Politico, said Gottumukkala "was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place," for "short-term and limited" use.

McCarthy stressed that the agency was committed to "harnessing AI and other cutting-edge technologies to drive government modernisation and deliver on" President Trump's executive order removing barriers to America's leadership in AI.

The CISA email, however, appeared to dispute the timeline of Politico's reporting, saying, "Acting Director Dr Madhu Gottumukkala last used ChatGPT in mid-July 2025 under an authorised temporary exception granted to some employees. CISA's security posture remains to block access to ChatGPT by default unless granted an exception."

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala

Indian origin Gottumukkala is currently the senior-most political official at CISA-- a federal agency tasked with securing government networks against sophisticated, state-backed hackers from adversarial nations, including Russia and China.

With over 24 years of experience in information technology (IT), he holds a PhD in Information Systems from Dakota State University, an MBA in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Dallas, an MS in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University.

Gottumukkala has helmed CISA in an acting capacity since May, when he was appointed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as its deputy director. Trump's nominee to head CISA, DHS special adviser Sean Plankey, was blocked last year over a Coast Guard shipbuilding contract. A date for his new confirmation hearing has not been set.

