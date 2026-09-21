Trump's Family Invests Heavily In AI As He Resists Slowdown Calls

US President Donald Trump doesn't want leading artificial intelligence companies to slow down advancements despite experts and whistleblowers warning against the danger the technology potentially poses. Trump has labelled all such calls “a hoax”.

Interestingly enough, this has also coincided with the Trump family's business fortunes increasingly intertwined with the AI boom.

Trump has a personal financial stake in industries profiting from the AI build-out, a Washington Post analysis has revealed. The business ventures create potential conflicts of interest as the US confronts how to deal with rapid advances in AI.

Trump has not put his assets in a blind trust, and continues to purchase and sell stocks while remaining in office.

Trump Family's AI Investments

Trump's investment accounts have disclosed almost 30,000 securities transactions since the start of his second presidential term. This includes purchases and sales of shares of Micron Technology, Dell Technologies, and GE Vernova, whose profits are tied to the AI boom.

On Monday, stocks of these firms fell as the AI sector experienced a broader sell-off after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned about the risks of moving ahead with increasingly powerful AI systems.

Trump also has stock holdings in computer chip makers Broadcom and Texas Instruments. He has bought shares of data centre equipment firms Super Micro Computer and Credo Technology.

Other businesses tied to or controlled by the family are also striking deals linked to artificial intelligence. The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group, has announced a merger with a nuclear fusion company that wants to develop power plants as electricity demand surges largely due to rapid expansion of AI data centres.

Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr. have invested in several AI and data centre ventures, mostly through the firms 1789 Capital and American Ventures.

They also joined the investment firm Dominari Holdings in 2025 and helped launch AI infrastructure venture American Data Centers Inc, where Dominari has a minority stake, as per The Guardian.

The duo also moved into defense contracting through rare-earth magnet startup Vulcan Elements, whose products are used in AI data centres, drones, and defence systems. The Pentagon announced a $620 million loan to Vulcan in December.

Trump's push for rapid development and lenient regulations of AI is influenced by his closeness with tech executives advocating for the technology, such as venture capitalist David Sacks and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. The president also fears that China would gain an economic and technological advantage if the US paces the development

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement that there are “no conflicts of interest” surrounding Trump's investments.