Trump's Cabinet Takes Shape: The New Faces Leading America

Donald Trump has started assembling his cabinet and selecting top administration officials after his presidential election win. This process involves choosing leaders for key positions overseeing various sectors.

The structure of Trump 2.0 White House has left leaders "stunned" and "appalled", with some of his choices even rubbing Republicans the wrong way. George Conway, a lawyer and activist said that Trump's nominations, "would arguably have been the worst in American history". Here are some of the chosen ones:

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

Representative Matt Gaetz, a contentious figure and staunch Trump supporter, has been appointed to this role, despite not being mentioned in media reports as a potential candidate. Gaetz's appointment has raised concerns, given the serious allegations against him and the significant role of the attorney general in leading the Justice Department. Trump's decision to nominate Gaetz highlights the contentious nature of his cabinet selections following his presidential election victory against Democrat Kamala Harris.

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic representative and presidential candidate, will head the U.S. intelligence community. She left the Democratic Party in 2022 and became an independent before endorsing Trump. She lacks formal intelligence experience, sparking worries about her ability to lead the intelligence community. With Gabbard's unconventional background and shifting political loyalties, concerns about her ability to effectively lead the intelligence community remain.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Senator Marco Rubio, former presidential rival turned supporter, has been nominated for this position. Rubio was born to immigrant parents and was elected to the US Senate in 2010. A notable detail for US-India relations is that Rubio is known for his hawkish approach to China. He also said that India should be treated “as if it were of the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, Korea, and NATO allies regarding technology transfers”.

DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF

Dan Scavino as Deputy Chief Of Staff

Dan Scavino will play his role as deputy chief of staff and will also serve as assistant to the president. As per a statement released by the Trump-Vance team, Scavino "remains one of President Trump's longest serving and most trusted aides". Trump describes Scavino as a “best-in-class adviser on my winning campaign”.

DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR LEGISLATIVE, POLITICAL AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS

James Blair

James Blair, Trump's campaign political director, will take on this position. He was the driving force behind Trump's efforts to reach grassroot voters. He will now handle legislative and public affairs as Deputy Chief of Staff. He had also helped drive Trump's economic message during the US Presidential Elections.

DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND PERSONNEL

Taylor Budowich as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel

Taylor Budowich, former head of MAGA Inc. super PAC, has been appointed. He launched and directed Make America Great Again, Inc. He will oversee communications and personnel as Deputy Chief of Staff. His name was announced for the position alongside Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and James Blair.

HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER AND DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR POLICY

Stephen Miller will hold both roles. His appointment spells trouble for people looking to immigrate as he is set to revive strict immigration measures. This has spread widespread concern among members of the tech industry since there will be limits on H-1B visas.

DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY

Vivek Ramaswamy for Department of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead this new department. Musk has suggested this department in the past, apparently naming it after the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin. "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.

SECRETARY OF DEFENCE

Pete Hegseth, combat veteran and Fox & Friends Weekend co-host, has been selected. He is known to criticise "woke" military policies. "He is the least qualified person in history of the job," said a former defence official from Trump's administration. As a Fox News personality, Hegseth has been vocal about his opinions, but as Secretary of Defense, his decisions would have far-reaching implications for national security.

CIA DIRECTOR

John Ratcliffee as CIA Director

John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, will head the CIA. He was also Trump's primary intelligence advisor during his last presidency. Still, during his time as director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe often contradicted the assessments of career civil servants, drawing criticism from Democrats who said he politicised the role.

WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL

William McGinley as White House Counsel

William Joseph McGinley, former White House cabinet secretary, has been appointed. He is a seasoned Republican lawyer who is touted to advance Trump's "America First" agenda. He had also served during Trump's first term as White House Cabinet Secretary.

SPECIAL ENVOY TO MIDDLE EAST

Steve Witkoff as Middle East special envoy

Steven C. Witkoff, a real-estate investor and philanthropist will be taking on this role. "Steven is a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," Trump said. He also added that Witkoff will be a voice of peace.

UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL

Mike Huckabee is Trump's pick to serve as US Ambassador To Israel

Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, has been appointed. He has condemned the Biden government's calls for a ceasefire with Hamas and is a firm supporter of Israel. He even went as far to say, "there's really no such thing as a Palestinian". In a 2015 interview he had also said that a two-state solution was "irrational and unworkable" and said there is plenty of land elsewhere apart from Israel for a Palestine to exist.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor

Representative Mike Waltz has been confirmed. Waltz, a 50-year-old Trump loyalist who also served in the National Guard as a colonel, has criticised Chinese activity in the Asia-Pacific and has voiced the need for the U.S. to be ready for a potential conflict in the region.

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

Governor Kristi Noem will lead the Department of Homeland Security. She will carry out Trump's immigration plans and will oversee cybersecurity and anti-terrorism. She is currently serving her second four-year term as South Dakota's governor.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR

Lee Zeldin as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator

Lee Zeldin, former representative and Trump ally, has been tapped. Trump has called him "a true fighter for America First policies". Trump has promised to overhaul U.S. energy policy, with the aim of maximising the country's already record-high oil and gas production by rolling back regulations and speeding up permitting.

BORDER CZAR

Tom Homan as Border Czar

Tom Homan, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, will oversee mass deportations. Homan, 62, said on Monday he would prioritise deporting immigrants in the U.S. illegally who posed safety and security threats as well as those working at job sites.

UN AMBASSADOR

Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador

Representative Elise Stefanik has been nominated. "I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said in a statement. "Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

CHIEF OF STAFF

Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, Trump's campaign co-manager, will be the first woman to hold this position. Supporters hope she will instil a sense of order and discipline that was often lacking during Trump's first four-year term, when he cycled through a number of chiefs of staff.

Trump's choices give us an insight into his policy priorities internally and globally. His cabinet gives optimism to further new US-India relations.