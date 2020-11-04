Trump Wins In Hotly Contested Ohio: Reports

So far Biden has amassed 209 electoral votes with his statewide wins, while Trump is at 138.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday prevailed in the hotly contested Rust Belt state of Ohio -- one he seized in 2016 and which is key to his efforts to win reelection over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Fox News and NBC News called the Midwestern state -- which has 18 electoral votes -- for the incumbent.

Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called by two networks.

