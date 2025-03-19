Advertisement

Trump Will Help Zelensky Get More Air Defence From Europe: White House

In a phone conversation Tuesday, Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed that their defence staffs will "share information closely" as the battlefield situation evolves, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Will Help Zelensky Get More Air Defence From Europe: White House
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has pledged to help Ukraine get more air defence equipment from Europe as Kyiv's forces battle Russia, the White House said Wednesday.

In a phone conversation Tuesday, Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed that their defence staffs will "share information closely" as the battlefield situation evolves, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ukraine, Donald Trump, Ukraine Missile
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now