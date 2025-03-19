Trump Will Help Zelensky Get More Air Defence From Europe: White House

US President Donald Trump has pledged to help Ukraine get more air defence equipment from Europe as Kyiv's forces battle Russia, the White House said Wednesday.

In a phone conversation Tuesday, Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed that their defence staffs will "share information closely" as the battlefield situation evolves, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)