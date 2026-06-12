Why Mysterious '8647' On Grass Sent US Cops, National Guard Into Overdrive

Around a kilometre away from the White House, faint numbers appeared in the grass of the National Mall, raising an alarm among the police and National Guard over the security of US President Donald Trump.

Trump has been at the receiving end of multiple assassination attempts during his tenure and campaign. So when giant markings in the National Mall in Washington DC appeared in the grass, the police were quick to launch an investigation.

The number '8647' has earlier also caused similar panic due to what it is perceived to stand for. While 86 is used frequently in the restaurant industry to signal the need to "get rid of" someone or something, Trump is referenced as "47" as he is the 47th President of the United States. The Justice Department has claimed previously that the number constitutes a threat to the president.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior, which manages the National Mall in downtown Washington, described the incident as "deranged vandalism" and said it "will not be tolerated". "Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the department, and our US Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable," the spokesperson said in a statement. Grass samples have been collected and an investigation is underway.

In April, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey was indicted for allegedly threatening Trump through a social media post that showed '8647' written in sea shells. Comey took down the post and said he was not aware what the number meant. He has vowed to fight the charges, including on free speech grounds.

While '8647' has been adopted by Trump's opponents to voice their protest, the administration interprets it as a call to violence.

The incident comes at a time the National Mall will become a venue where the 250th anniversary of US independence will be celebrated in the coming weeks, including the 16-day "Great American State Fair" from June 25 onwards. In a refurbishment of the area, Trump also ordered the nearby Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial to be painted "American flag" blue in place of the "grey stone" colour", which cost $13.1 million.

Additionally, massive crowds are expected in the area on Sunday, also Trump's birthday, for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

Last year, conservative activist Laura Loomer accused Jeff Bezos' Amazon of selling what she called "assassination gear" after spotting caps with the number "8647" on the platform.

Trump has faced several assassination threats and attempts, with the most recent one at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April when a shooter attempted to rush into the ballroom where the US President was present. He was intercepted before he could enter the ballroom. He was also shot at twice during the 2024 presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and Florida, incidents that were later termed Secret Service failures.