Donald Trump Tweets Describing Coronavirus As 'A Very Bad 'Gift' From China'

Donald Trump acknowledged that the US had crossed 1 lakh coronavirus deaths a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called coronavirus "a very bad 'gift' from China, as he marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 1 lakh US deaths with Twitter posts, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" Mr Trump said.

"All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad "gift" from China, marches on. Not good!" he said in a second tweet.

