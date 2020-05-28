Donald Trump Tweets Describing Coronavirus As 'A Very Bad 'Gift' From China'

Donald Trump deflected the blame to China for the disastrous US response to COVID-19.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called coronavirus "a very bad 'gift' from China, as he marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 1 lakh US deaths with Twitter posts, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" Mr Trump said.

"All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad "gift" from China, marches on. Not good!" he said in a second tweet.