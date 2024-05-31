Trump Trial Judge Sets Sentencing For July 11

Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after he was convicted in criminal trial in New York City.

Donald Trump's sentencing for falsifying business records will take place on July 11, the judge who presided over the trial said Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for 10:00 am (1400 GMT) on July 11, just days ahead of the Republican convention where Trump is expected to be named the party's presidential nominee.

