Trump Tracker: Canada On High Alert, Braces For Migrants Fleeing US After Trump Win

Kash Patel, an Indian-American lawyer who is likely to be picked as the CIA chief in the upcoming Trump government, said the Trump's priorities are border, terrorists, bringing home hostages, and ending the forever wars. "He is the only president in modern history not to start a new one. If the initial indications after the election are any indication of how it's going to be, it's going to be a very peaceful process. He had a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky and already talked about winding down the Ukraine war. He has already discussed had phone calls with multiple world leaders," Kash Patel told Fox News.