President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House after winning a defining mandate in the November 5 elections. Trump, who has already appointed his chief of staff for the White House, won 295 electoral college votes as against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris' 226 votes besides. He also won the popular vote - while Trump got 74 million popular votes, Harris got 70 million. He is now expected to make changes to key policies that will impact the lives of millions of immigrants in the US.
Trump Tracker: Canada On High Alert, Braces For Migrants Fleeing US After Trump Win
Canadian authorities said Friday they're on "high alert" with all eyes on the US border as the country braces for a possible influx of migrants from the United States. US President-elect Donald Trump has promised the largest mass deportation in American history, accusing immigrants of "poisoning the blood of our country." "We're on high alert," a Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman, Sergeant Charles Poirier, told AFP. "All of our eyes are looking at the border to see what's going to happen...because we know that Trump's stance on immigration might drive up illegal and irregular migration to Canada," he said.
Trump's Priorities Include Border, Terrorists, Ending Forever Wars, Says Kash Patel
Kash Patel, an Indian-American lawyer who is likely to be picked as the CIA chief in the upcoming Trump government, said the Trump's priorities are border, terrorists, bringing home hostages, and ending the forever wars. "He is the only president in modern history not to start a new one. If the initial indications after the election are any indication of how it's going to be, it's going to be a very peaceful process. He had a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky and already talked about winding down the Ukraine war. He has already discussed had phone calls with multiple world leaders," Kash Patel told Fox News.
Trump Tracker: Iranian Man Charged With Alleged Plot To Kill Donald Trump
The US has charged an Iranian man with an alleged plot by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to kill President-elect Donald Trump. Farhad Shakeri has been termed by the Justice Department as an "Iranian asset" who was tasked by the Iranian regime on October 7 to plot Trump's assassination. Shakeri, 51, allegedly told law enforcement that he did not intend to propose a plan to kill Trump within the timeframe set by the IRGC, according to a statement.