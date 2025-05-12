Qatar's 'Flying Palace' Worth $400M To Serve As Trump's Air Force One

US President Donald Trump is all set to receive a $400 million Boeing 747-8, the most luxurious private jet, from the Qatar royal family. The aircraft is intended to serve as a temporary replacement for Air Force One.

It's called the "flying palace" for its luxurious interior punctuated by well-designed bathrooms, private bedrooms, and even a grand staircase. It was initially used by members of the Qatari royal family and later by the Turkish government before being offered to the US.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

In February, Trump took a tour of the luxurious aircraft at West Palm Beach International Airport. The deal comes amid long delays in the production of two new presidential Boeing aircraft, which were ordered by the Trump administration in 2018 and are now expected to be completed by 2029.

According to ABC News, the lavish jet will be given to the 47th President until just before he leaves office. After that, the plane will be handed over to the organisation running his presidential library, which is yet to take shape.

Earlier, there were reports that Qatar was giving the mega jet to the US government during Trump's forthcoming trip to the Middle East. The 78-year-old, however, denied these claims, saying the US had paid for the aircraft and it was not a gift.

Taking to Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote, "So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane."

Qatar has also refuted rumours, saying, "Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate."

The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence; the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made, according to reports.

The Emoluments Clause in the US Constitution stops government officials from accepting gifts, titles, or positions from foreign leaders or countries without getting permission from the US Congress.

It states, "No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised Trump's "America First" slogan, stating, "Air Force One is not just bribery; it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom."