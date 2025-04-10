US-China Tariff War Could Cut Trade Between Two By 80%: WTO

The World Trade Organization chief said Tuesday the US-China tariff war could reduce trade in goods between the two economic giants by 80 percent.

"The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China pose a significant risk of a sharp contraction in bilateral trade. Our preliminary projections suggest that merchandise trade between these two economies could decrease by as much as 80%," said WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She warned in a statement that the conflict could "severely damage the global economic outlook".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)