US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not seen proof yet that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," Trump said.

"We haven't had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it," Trump said in a press conference.

