Trump Says "Pain" From Tariffs Will Be "Worth The Price"

"But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid," said Trump.

New York:

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be "worth the price" to secure US interests.

"Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)" Trump wrote in all-caps on his Truth social media platform, a day after signing off on tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China over illegal immigration and drug trafficking concerns.

"But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid," he added.

