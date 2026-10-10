Trump Says No Decision Yet On Livestreaming Execution Of Fort Hood Shooter

US President Donald Trump said Friday there has been no decision yet on whether to publicly broadcast the execution of a military base shooter, though he expressed support for carrying out the death penalty by firing squad.

"They are making a determination about that, but he will be killed," Trump said of plans to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad. "I really don't care how he goes, as long as he goes."

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