Former US president Donald Trump said Monday his presumptive Democratic opponent Kamala Harris would be "easier" to beat in November's election than President Joe Biden.

"She's far more radical than he is... So I think she should be easier than Biden, because he was slightly more mainstream, but not much," Trump said on a call with reporters.

