Trump Says He May Give China Reduction In Tariffs To Get TikTok Deal Done

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may give China a little reduction in tariffs to get a deal related to Chinese-owned TikTok done while adding that he was likely to extend a deadline if an agreement over the social media app was not reached.

"With respect to TikTok, and China is going to have to play a role in that, possibly in the form of an approval, maybe, and I think they'll do that. Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

