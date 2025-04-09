Trump's Gamechanger - 125% Tariff On China, Levies On 75 Others "On Hold"

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which was meant to impose levies against all those who tariff US goods, has taken a fresh turn. It has evolved into a slugfest between China and the United States, with Washington now imposing a massive 125 per cent tax on all Chinese goods.

Announcing this on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said that while China will have to bear the brunt of 125 per cent tariffs, Washington has put a 90-day pause on the other 75 countries against whom reciprocal tariffs were imposed on April 2.

Slamming China for its "lack of respect" shown to world's markets, President Trump intensified his punishing tariffs against the world's second-largest economy. "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote.

Reiterating his criticism of China for "robbing" and "ripping off" the United States' economy for decades with its punitive tariff structures, unfair trade practices, currency manipulation tactics, and unjustified subsidy norms, President Trump wrote that "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."