Advertisement

Trump's Gamechanger - 125% Tariff On China, Levies On 75 Others "On Hold"

Announcing this on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said that while China will have to bear the brunt of 125 per cent tariffs, Washington has put a 90-day pause on the other 75 countries against whom reciprocal tariffs were imposed on April 2.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Trump's Gamechanger - 125% Tariff On China, Levies On 75 Others "On Hold"
Donald Trump has increased the tariff on China from 104 per cent to 125 per cent with immediate effect.
Washington:

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which was meant to impose levies against all those who tariff US goods, has taken a fresh turn. It has evolved into a slugfest between China and the United States, with Washington now imposing a massive 125 per cent tax on all Chinese goods.

Announcing this on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said that while China will have to bear the brunt of 125 per cent tariffs, Washington has put a 90-day pause on the other 75 countries against whom reciprocal tariffs were imposed on April 2.

Slamming China for its "lack of respect" shown to world's markets, President Trump intensified his punishing tariffs against the world's second-largest economy. "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote.

Reiterating his criticism of China for "robbing" and "ripping off" the United States' economy for decades with its punitive tariff structures, unfair trade practices, currency manipulation tactics, and unjustified subsidy norms, President Trump wrote that "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Trump Tariff On China, US China Tariff War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now