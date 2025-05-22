Trump Privately Told European Leaders That Putin Won't End Ukraine War: Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told European leaders during a private phone call that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine because he believes he's currently winning. The acknowledgement from Trump came during a Monday call with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Although Trump appeared to have come around to the idea that Putin isn't ready for peace, until now, he has publicly maintained that Putin wants peace. The acknowledgement also did not make him do what the Europeans and Zelensky want-- double down on the fight against Russia.

Trump's Earlier Call With European Leader

In an earlier call with European leaders on Sunday, Trump hinted he might consider sanctions on Russia if Putin refused a ceasefire. However, by the next day, the American Leader reversed course and was not ready to use any such coercion tactic against Russia, sources told the Post.

"This isn't my war. We got ourselves entangled in something we shouldn't have been involved in," Trump told reporters, signally the US was not going to keep an aggressive posture on the matter.

Despite Trump's U-turn on sanctions, Europeans took some value from the clarity his statements provided. Sources said that they now believe the Trump administration will not stop US weapons exports to Ukraine, as long as Europe or Ukraine pays for them. This could help in supporting Ukraine.

Sources further said that Trump had indicated in a call that he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Keith Kellogg for Russia-Ukraine talks expected to take place at the Vatican. However, on Monday, Trump appeared to be noncommittal about a US role in the talks.

European leaders had also insisted that any outcome from the Vatican discussions must involve an "unconditional ceasefire". However, Trump objected to the term "unconditional," claiming he never used it, contradicting his own words from a Truth Social post on 8 May, where he explicitly called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Difference In US And European Strategy

Trump's hesitation to pressure Moscow over truce talks marks a notable difference from the EU's stance. After his phone call with Trump earlier this week, Trump had openly dismissed alignment with the EU sanctions and instead showed interest in restoring economic ties with Russia.

US Secretary of State Rubio also declined to call Putin a war criminal during a congressional hearing, raising further doubts about the administration's willingness to confront Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.