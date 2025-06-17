Advertisement

Trump Predicts Iran Will Sign Nuclear Deal As War Intensifies

"As I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran should have signed a deal with the United States on its nuclear program before Israeli strikes began and that he believes they now want to make an agreement.

Donald Trump, Israel Iran War, Iran Nuclear Deal
