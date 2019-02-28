"He Lied A Lot," Donald Trump On Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen's Testimony

Trump insisted that Cohen's testimony Wednesday had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

World | | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'He Lied A Lot,' Donald Trump On Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen's Testimony

The US president complained that the testimony took place during the summit with Kim.


Hanoi: 

President Donald Trump sought to discredit his former lawyer Michael Cohen Thursday after the ex-aide's bombshell congressional testimony in which he essentially called Trump a criminal.

"He lied a lot," Trump told a press conference in Vietnam after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump insisted that Cohen's testimony Wednesday had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

Cohen told the lawmakers he had no direct knowledge of collusion but that he had suspicions.

The president complained that the testimony took place during the summit with Kim.

"I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing," Trump said.

Trump again insisted the probe into Russian collusion is a "hoax" and a "witchhunt."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpPresident Donald TrumpMichael Cohen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Pak Donald TrumpFatima BhuttoMukesh AmbaniNational HeraldNational Science DayLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Mi Note 7Note 7 ProUNSCNational Herald

................................ Advertisement ................................