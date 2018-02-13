Trump Offers Putin Condolences Over Plane Crash

The call between the two leaders -- who are at the center of an FBI investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election -- took place after a plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people on board.
Trump spoke with Putin to "express his condolences regarding the crash of Saratov Airlines Flight 703 on February 11," the White House said, offering its account of the event.
"President Trump said that the United States was standing by to assist Russian authorities in their investigation."
The pair also discussed Middle East peace, ahead of Putin's meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.
