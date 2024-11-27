Trump Jokingly Offers To Buy Black Girl's Hair For 'Millions', Video Divides Internet

A video of President-elect Donald Trump jokingly offering "millions" to buy a young black girl's hair during a golf outing, has gone viral on social media. While driving a cart while playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump complimented a girl on her hair, saying, "Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I'll pay you millions for that." She told the 78-year-old that she voted for him, and Trump playfully responded that he voted for her too.

He then invited the child, who he described as beautiful, to join him on his golf cart for a photo opportunity. The crowd was delighted by the moment, with one onlooker expressing amazement and noting that the girl would have a unique story to share - playing golf with the president.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. While some people appreciated his lighthearted and playful demeanour, others found the exchange to be unusual and weird. Some also called it racist. One user wrote, "This is so creepy and weird. A grown man yells out that he wants to buy a young girl's hair. That's weird, joking or not." Another said, "I can't take another 4 years of this."

Some also thought there was nothing wrong with the exchange. A third commented, "Imagine calling him racist when Trump is complimenting this beautiful young black girl's hair. This is why people love Trump. He's human just like the rest of us and has a heart.''

A fourth added, "Come on! People say that to kids to be nice! People overreacting! If it was someone else you would say that is cute and the girl has nice hair."