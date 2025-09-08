Trump Is "Not Happy" With Russia's Biggest Air Attack On Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Trump said he is "not thrilled" with what's happening there.
- US President Donald Trump expressed unhappiness over Russia's aerial attack on Ukraine
- The attack was Russia's largest-ever aerial barrage on Ukraine
- Four people were killed in the early Sunday assault in Kyiv
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
United States:
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he is "not happy" after Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine, killing four people and setting government offices in Kyiv ablaze.
"I'm not happy. I'm not happy about the whole situation," Trump told reporters when asked about the early Sunday assault, adding: "I am not thrilled with what's happening there."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world