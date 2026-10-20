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Trump 'Frustrated' Over Claims He Is Causing 'Harm' To Ukraine: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio said that the insinuation that Trump is deliberately harming Ukraine was not fair.

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Trump 'Frustrated' Over Claims He Is Causing 'Harm' To Ukraine: Marco Rubio
Rubio is on a visit to India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that President Donald Trump was "frustrated" by accusations that he had deliberately harmed Ukraine, including claims he ordered intelligence sharing to be halted.

"The president is frustrated because, first of all, he doesn't like to be blamed for things that aren't true, including accusations that somehow he had ordered intelligence sharing to be cut off. And that's not true; he's said that repeatedly," Rubio said, while on a visit to India.

"I think the president, more than anything, is responding to the insinuation that somehow he is doing things to deliberately harm Ukraine -- which is not fair and not true."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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