Trump Family Enters Smartphone Market With $499 'Made in USA' Phone And Network Deal

The Trump Organization has launched Trump Mobile, a new wireless service and smartphone brand, expanding its merchandise line beyond watches, sneakers, and Bibles. The company, now operated by his sons, says the phone will be gold-coloured, "built in the United States", and priced at $499 (Rs 43,050). The service will cost $47.45 per month, a nod to Trump serving as both the 45th and 47th president.

According to BBC, ethics experts have raised concerns, calling it another example of potential conflicts of interest. Critics warn that using the presidency for business promotion could create opportunities for corruption. Meanwhile, supply chain specialists told the BBC that creating a smartphone entirely from US-made parts would be nearly impossible, casting doubt on the "made in the USA" claim.

Here are the basic features of the Trump T1 phone:

The T1 Mobile service will offer the "47 Plan," a reference to Trump being the 47th president.

Trump Mobile will be a virtual operator, meaning it will offer the services through the networks controlled by US telecom giants Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

The monthly rate of $47.45 for 5G service will be less than that of legacy US telecom giants but more than smaller providers such as Boost Mobile or Cricket.

According to GSMArena, the T1 Phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro camera, a 16 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W PD wired charging. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, Android 15 on board, and absolutely no information about the chipset that's powering it.

"It's unbelievable that the Trump family has created yet another way for President Trump to personally profit while in office," said Meghan Faulkner, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Trump has said he has put his business interests in a trust, which is managed by his children. The White House has maintained he acts in the interests of all Americans.

But Ms Faulkner said the latest venture raised familiar issues, including whether the new business will win customers from people hoping to influence Trump and how the president will craft policies and regulations for an industry in which his family now has a stake.