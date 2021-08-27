Donald Trump Condoles Deaths Of US Service Members In Kabul Airport Attack

"This tragedy should have never been allowed to happen," Donald Trump said.

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) extended condolences to the families of United States service members who died in an explosion at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Issuing a statement, Trump said that the attack should have never been allowed to happen.

"Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant Service Members whose duty to the USA meant so much to them," Trump said in a statement adding that "our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack."

"This tragedy should have never been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," he continued.

"May God bless the U.S.A."

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has issued a fresh warning in Kabul.