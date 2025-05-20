Trump Criticises Kennedy Center's Management For Building's "Dire Shape"

US President Donald Trump on Monday lambasted the former leadership of the Kennedy Center, saying the renowned Washington cultural institution's days of "rampant political propaganda" were over since he personally took the reins.

"When I said, I'll do this, I hadn't been there," Trump told the new members of the center's board, who gathered at the White House.

"It's the last time I'll take a job without looking at it," he joked before saying "tremendous amounts of money" were spent there over the last 10 years but the building was in "dire shape."

Shortly after returning to office in January, Trump dismissed several longstanding members of the board, after which new members installed the president as chairman in February.

That prompted several key figures, including TV producer Shonda Rhimes and musician Ben Folds, to resign from their leadership positions.

A historically bipartisan-supported institution, the Kennedy Center has never been led by a US president before.

"The building was falling apart. In addition, the programming was out of control with rampant political propaganda, DEI and inappropriate shows," Trump said before criticizing LGBTQ programming.

The Republican's gripes did not end there, as Trump reiterated unsubstantiated accusations that opponents had "rigged the election" he lost.

He added that foes would not credit him for claims he was instrumental in bringing the Olympics and the World Cup to the United States.

"And then I said, you know what I'll do? I'll run again, and I'll shove it up their ass. And that's what I did," Trump said to applause and laughter.

"If they would have left this alone and wouldn't have cheated on the election and wouldn't have rigged, I'd be retired right now," Trump said. "I would have been happily doing something else. Instead they have me for four more years."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles were among the guests.

