Trump Claims Iran Agreed To Full Nuclear Inspections, Tehran Says Otherwise

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has "fully and completely agreed" to allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country, and that US Navy forces would no longer blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has been negotiating with Tehran on critical issues such as the fate of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program in the wake of a deal the two foes signed aimed at ending the Middle East war.

Trump said the negotiations -- technical talks between Iran and the United States taking place in recent days in Switzerland -- were "going well."

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to the highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty (sic),'" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade," he added.

"However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely."

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the export of oil and gas, has been a major point of contention during the war, which has rattled the global economy.

While the Hormuz talks are a critical component, the broader nuclear issue looms large, and Trump's claim of Iran "fully" agreeing to nuclear inspections appeared to jibe with recent comments from Tehran.

Shortly before Trump's post, Iran said Tuesday that the United Nations nuclear watchdog will not be able to inspect key nuclear sites bombed by US and Israeli forces last year.

Later in the day, Trump told reporters that inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would be on the ground "at the appropriate time," and suggested Tehran was "wrong" to say no visit by inspectors had been scheduled.

"If they were right, I'd cancel the meetings right now," Trump said, insisting it was "100 per cent" certain that inspections would go ahead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)