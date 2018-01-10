Trump Calls US Court System 'Unfair' After 'Dreamers' Ruling

Earlier, the White House had called the ruling Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco "outrageous," coming the same day Trump met lawmakers from both camps on the so-called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.
"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," Trump said in a tweet.
