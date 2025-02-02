Trump Calls For Canada To Become "51st State" Again

President Donald Trump on Sunday called again for Canada to become a US state, heightening tensions further with one of his country's closest allies after hitting it with heavy tariffs.

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbor, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he wrote on his Truth social media platform, claiming the move would bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)