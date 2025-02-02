Advertisement

Trump Calls For Canada To Become "51st State" Again

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbor, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Calls For Canada To Become "51st State" Again
Palm Beach:

President Donald Trump on Sunday called again for Canada to become a US state, heightening tensions further with one of his country's closest allies after hitting it with heavy tariffs.

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbor, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he wrote on his Truth social media platform, claiming the move would bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Canada, Trump Canada Merger Plan, Trump Canada Remark
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com