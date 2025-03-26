Trump Brands Journalist A "Sleazebag" Amid Row Over Yemen War Plan Leak Chat

resident Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of a journalist who was accidentally added to a group chat about air strikes on Yemen, while denying that classified information was shared by US officials.

"The guy's a total sleazebag," Trump said of The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, adding that "nobody gives a damn" about the story that has sparked a major row in Washingto

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)