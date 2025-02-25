Trump Administration Bans Actress Julianne Moore's Book From Schools

A children's book by Hollywood actress and author Julianne Moore is being reprinted following a surge in demand after it was reportedly removed from schools serving US military families under the Trump administration.

The Oscar-winning actress, in an Instagram post on February 16, expressed her "great shock" upon learning that her book, Freckleface Strawberry, had been banned from schools run by the US Department of Defence. The 2007 book tells the story of a young girl who learns to embrace her freckles and red hair.

The controversy began when a Pentagon memo revealed that all books in about 160 US military schools worldwide were temporarily pulled for a "compliance review" aimed at identifying materials related to "gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology." This was part of the Trump administration's effort to reshape educational content in public institutions.

On February 20, Ms Moore shared an update, announcing that due to overwhelming support and a "deluge of orders," Freckleface Strawberry was being reprinted.

"Whenever I read my books to kids, I always ask them to guess who the real Freckleface Strawberry is, and then I roll up my sleeves and show them my freckles," Ms Moore wrote in her post. "I want them to understand that even grown-ups remember feeling different as kids." She concluded by thanking her supporters.

What Trump said on the book-ban

The Trump administration has dismissed allegations of censorship, calling reports of book bans a "hoax." Critics argue that the Pentagon aims to eliminate discussions on race, gender, and diversity from schools.

Trump's recent executive orders, including 'Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism' and 'Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling', are the start of increased restrictions on educational content. Supporters claim these measures protect children from "political indoctrination," while opponents view them as an attack on free expression.

The issue of book bans has gained momentum in recent years. Over 10,000 book bans by Republican lawmakers were reported in US public schools during the 2023-2024 academic year, with titles addressing race, gender identity, and historical issues being disproportionately affected, according to PEN America, a group dedicated to defending free expression in literature.

Figures like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have defended these measures, arguing that removing books from schools does not constitute censorship since they remain available for purchase. Critics, however, counter that restricting access in public education is a direct form of suppression.

Publishers move court against Book bans

The "Big Five" publishers - Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster - have filed a lawsuit against book bans in US schools and libraries.

They are challenging Idaho's House Bill 710, which took effect on July 1, 2024. The law forces libraries to move "harmful" books to adult-only sections and bans minors from accessing books with "sexual content."

Banned books include The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou, Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut, and The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.