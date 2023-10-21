Trucks Carrying Aid Start Entering Gaza Through Rafah Border From Egypt

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egypt into war-torn and besieged Gaza started passing through the Rafah border crossing Saturday, a security source and an Egyptian Red Crescent official told AFP.

Egyptian state television showed several trucks entering the gate on the 15th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, the militant movement which rules the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, and says around 1,500 of the group's fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack on October 7.

Israel's military campaign has levelled entire city blocks in Gaza, killing 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israeli troops are massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon".

But a full-blown land offensive carries many risks, including to the hostages from Israel and around the world held by Hamas.

