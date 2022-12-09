Trevor Noah Bids Farewell To 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years

Trevor Noah succeeded Jon Stewart in 2015.

Trevor Noah ended his seven-year run on 'The Daily Show' with jokes about Kanye West, the 2016 presidential election and COVID-19 pandemic. He succeeded Jon Stewart in 2015, who quit the show after 16 years. Noah, who migrated to South Africa, said his first exposure to 'The Daily Show' was through watching CNN, according to a report in The Guardian. He also assumed that Stewart was a loose anchor. Noah's father was a white Swiss and his mother was a Black Xhosa, the second-largest race group in Southern Africa.

"When I started this show, I had three clear goals. I was like, 'I'm gonna make sure Hillary gets elected. I'm gonna make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm gonna become best friends with Kanye West'," he was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter during his final episode of the show on Thursday.

Several correspondents said goodbye to Noah in the final episode, in which he also invited comedian Neal Brennan. When they met, Brennan told Noah, "America doesn't tolerate people with accents on TV, so you should leave."

Before signing off, Noah said he has learned three lessons during his stint as 'The Daily Show' host: "politics is an invented way to solve issues, never forget that context matters, and never forget how much context matters", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Please don't forget that the world is a friendlier place on the internet and the news will make you think."

Describing his stint, The Guardian said that Noah managed to make The Daily Show his own, one that appealed to younger audiences with short online clips, digital culture-heavy jokes and references rooted in Noah's experience.