Trekkers From South Korea, China Go Missing After Avalanche Hits Nepal's Annapurna Circuit

Annapurna circuit trekking route, located in Rural Municipality-11, was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall in the area.

A search operation is underway in the region after the avalanche (Representational)

Kathmandu:

Several trekkers from South Korea and China went missing in Nepal after an avalanche hit a section of the Annapurna circuit trekking route on Friday afternoon, police said.

Among those missing include four South Korean nationals and a Chinese national. The latter was accompanied by a Nepali potter, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Gandaki Province Binod Sharma Ghimire told ANI.

A search operation in the region is underway. Mr Ghimire said that the incessant rainfall in the region has made it difficult to obtain information about the missing foreigners.

