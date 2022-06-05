Trained Rats To Wear Backpacks With Microphones To Rescue Earthquake Survivors Buried In Debris

So far, seven rats have been trained to respond to beeping sounds.

In a strange development, scientists are training rats to rescue people trapped during earthquakes.

According to Newsweek, the innovative project is being worked on by research scientist Dr Donna Kean from Glasgow, Scotland. The rodents are being trained to be sent into earthquake debris wearing tiny backpacks outfitted with microphones so that rescue teams can talk to survivors.

I train these clever creatures to save victims trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes. We kit them out with a rat backpack, and train them to trigger a switch when they find a victim & come back for a tasty treat 🐀#herosnotpests#science#weirdjobs#WomenInSTEMpic.twitter.com/728IQv70NX — Dr Donna Kean (@donnaeilidhkean) May 26, 2022

So far, around seven rats have been trained to respond to beeping sounds. At the moment, homemade prototype backpacks containing a microphone are being used, and scientists are sending the rodents into mock debris. Specialist backpacks containing microphones and video gear as well as location trackers will also be created in order to allow rescue teams to communicate with survivors during real earthquakes.

Also Read | Cat Congratulated By US University For Attending Every Zoom Lecture With Owner

Newsweek reported that Dr Kean has been based in Morogoro, Tanzania, for one year, working with the non-profit organisation APOPO for a project named “Hero Rats”.

The 33-year-old scientist has studied ecology at Strathclyde University and also holds a PhD at Stirling University. She was fascinated by how quickly rats can learn and be trained, and said that it is a misconception that they are unhygienic. Dr Kean described the rodents as “sociable” creatures and said that she believes that the work being done will save lives.

"Rats would be able to get into small spaces to get to victims buried in the rubble. We have not been in a real situation yet, we have got a mock debris site. When we get the new backpacks we will be able to hear from where we are based and where the rat is, inside the debris. We have the potential to speak to victims through the rat,” Dr Kean was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

Also Read | Pakistan Man Finds Out Police Is Using His Motorbike Stolen Eight Years Ago: Report

She revealed that altogether 170 rats are being trained and they will be sent to Turkey, which is prone to earthquakes, to work with a search and rescue team.