Trailer Of Movie On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Released

The "Hot Take" trailer was released on Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly.

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dominated headlines for months. Just four months after the verdict, the controversial defamation trial is being dramatised for the big screen.

The first trailer for the Tubi original film Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, starring Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Mr Depp and Ms Heard, was released on Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly. Melissa Marty plays Mr Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, while Mary Carrig plays Ms Heard's legal team member Elaine Bredehoft.

The trailer was posted on Tubi's official YouTube handle on Thursday. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi Original Movie from FOX Entertainment's indie studio MarVista Entertainment based on the controversial defamation trial that shook the world.

According to the post, the film was written by Guy Nicolucci ("The Daily Show") and directed by Sara Lohman ("Secrets in the Woods").

In the opening scene of the minute-long trailer, Mr Hapka is seen in the courtroom wearing sunglasses, just like Mr Depp during the trial. It also shows some flashback scenes of Mr Depp and Ms Heard's relationship.

The decision in the six-week Virginia trial was delivered on June 1, with a seven-person jury agreeing primarily with Mr Depp, 59, ruling that Ms Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she did not mention him by name in the article, People reported.

Mr Depp was rewarded with more than $10 million in damages, while Ms Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was given $2 million in damages. Both are now challenging the verdicts.

