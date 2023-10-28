Tourist Dies After 30-Foot High Glass Bridge Shatters In Indonesia

The incident took place on Wednesday.

A tourist in Indonesia has died and three others have been injured after a glass-bottomed bridge shattered beneath them. According to Metro, the incident took place on Wednesday morning on Geong Bridge - a 30-foot-high popular tourist attraction in a forest in Central Java. Two of the victims were able to cling to the bridge's frame while two others plunged to the ground, one of whom was declared dead shortly after the collapse.

The Banyumas City Police confirmed the incident and said that they have launched an investigation, the outlet reported. The cops said two of the victims fell to the ground while two others clung to the bridge's frame. One of the people who fell to the ground was pronounced dead shortly after the fall, while the other suffered minor injuries, they added.

The Indonesian police have also set up a crime scene over claims the attraction's management overlooked complaints about the bridge's safety. According to Daily Beast, Ekop Purnomo, chairman of the Limpakuwus Pine Forest Cooperative where the bridge is located is said to have contacted The Geong's manager in April when the bridge opened, seeking a safety evaluation. He approached the manager after receiving complaints on social media, raising concerns about how safe the bridge would be.

Also Read | US Model Found Dead Inside Fridge Had Cocaine, Alcohol In Blood: Autopsy

Mr Purnomo claimed 5% of visitors expressed concerns online about the bridge's safety standards. The manager, however, allegedly did not show up to a requested meeting about the bridge's safety standards. Instead, he sent a representative. "There was no discussion. We only left a message," he said, as per Metro.

For now, Me Purnomo has agreed to close the forest at the request of local police while the investigation continues. Banyumas City Police, on the other hand, confirmed the casualties on Wednesday.