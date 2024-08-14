Tourist Dead After 'Magic Carpet' Ride At China's Detian Waterfall Malfunctions

Detian Waterfall is a large transnational waterfall on the border between China and Vietnam.

Tragedy struck at the Detian waterfall in Southern China on Saturday when the 'Magic Carpet' ride, a popular tourist attraction, malfunctioned, resulting in a tourist's death. 60 tourists were also injured as a result of the incident. According to the Straits Times, the ride, a conveyor belt that transports visitors uphill while taking in the scenic view, suddenly reversed direction at 1:56 pm, sending passengers tumbling downhill and crashing into each other.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat the injured, with many being transported to nearby hospitals for further medical attention. Meanwhile, the attraction has been suspended and the scenic area has been closed following the incident. Visitors with online ticket bookings will receive full refunds through the original purchase platform.

A witness who was on board the Magic Carpet ride took to social media to share her harrowing experience. In an interview with the Global Times, she revealed that the conveyor belt was moving upwards when the accident occurred, with passengers seated just two feet apart.

She said, ''It suddenly stopped and started sliding down. The crowd in front and behind collided due to inertia and piled up together. The safety panels on both sides were also broken at that time.''

Another witness described how her mobile phone was flung out of her hands as the ride rapidly descended backwards, leaving her with multiple abrasions on her body.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the management of the Detian Waterfall attraction issued a statement expressing their "deepest condolences" to the family of the dead and apologising to those injured.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourist attractions in China and an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Notably, the Detian Waterfall is a large transnational waterfall on the border between China and Vietnam. Renowned for its majestic natural beauty, this stunning wonder attracts visitors from both countries.

In January 2023, the ride experienced a similar malfunction, sparking concerns about its safety. The accident resulted in injuries to some people on site without serious issues. The ride was swiftly repaired and resumed operation within two hours.