Topless Female Protester Runs At Trump's Motorcade In Paris

The woman seems to be of a Paris-based radical feminist activist group and carries out shock protests.

A topless female protester ran towards the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the Armistice that ended World War One, before she was apprehended by French police.

The woman appeared to be a member of Femen, a radical feminist activist group that is based in Paris and frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.

She came within a few metres of the motorcade, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.