Topless Female Protester Runs At Trump's Motorcade In Paris

She came within a few metres of the motorcade, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.

World | | Updated: November 11, 2018 15:48 IST
The woman seems to be of a Paris-based radical feminist activist group and carries out shock protests.

PARIS: 

A topless female protester ran towards the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the Armistice that ended World War One, before she was apprehended by French police.

The woman appeared to be a member of Femen, a radical feminist activist group that is based in Paris and frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

