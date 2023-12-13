Top US Official To Meet Netanyahu Tomorrow As Israel Faces Pressure Over Gaza

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials amid mounting international pressure over its war in Gaza, the White House said.

Sullivan will travel to Israel on December 14 and December 15 to meet with Netanyahu, his cabinet and President Isaac Herzog "to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza," according to a White House statement.

