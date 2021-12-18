Top UK Official Quits Christmas Party Probe Over Report Of Gathering In His Office

Boris Johnson announced an inquiry to be led by most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case

The senior civil servant tasked with investigating claims of parties held by staff from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives during lockdown recused himself on Friday following reports of gatherings in his own department.

"To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," said a statement from Johnson's Downing Street office.

PM Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.

The leaked footage appeared to contradict denials by Johnson and his ministers that a party took place, following newspaper reports that dozens of staff had attended an evening-long gathering on December 18, 2020.

PM Johnson announced an inquiry to be led by the country's most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

He was "asked to establish the facts on any events on (December) 18."

But reports emerged on Friday that parties were held in Case's own office on two occasions last December.

As a result, the probe work will be concluded by Sue Gray, a civil servant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister," said the statement.

Johnson received a by-election drubbing on Thursday, with public anger rising about the parties.

