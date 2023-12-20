'India To Be Among Top 3 Economies': Quotes That Defined 2023

The year 2023 began on a positive note, but rumblings in geopolitics continued in the global power corridors throughout the year. The Israel-Hamas war added to the violence that the world saw during 2022 due to Russia-Ukraine war. But for India, 2023 marked many new landmarks. From hosting the G20 summit to landing on the Moon, India claimed its space in global and technological sectors - all while being an advocate of peace.

Here's a list of quotes and statements by global leaders and top newsmakers that defined the year 2023 - for India and the world.

"India To Be Among Top 3 Economies"

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forecast a tremendous rise in Indian economy in the next few years. "In my third term, India will stand among the top three economies. And this is Modi's guarantee" - this statement resounded in his speeches through 2023. His "this is not an era of war" advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin had echoed among global power corridors last year, raising a beacon of hope and peace during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"This Is A Time Of War"

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of war against the Palestinian Hamas group was one of the defining moments of 2023. His war cry came on October 7 after an attack on border towns that killed over a thousand Israelis, mostly civilians. "This is a time of war...everyone will have to give answers on the debacle, including me, but all that will happen only after the war," he had said in his statement.

"India Is On The Moon"

- S Somnath, Indian space agency chief

The Indian space agency chief's declaration of the ambitious lunar mission being successful was a landmark moment for the country. Chandrayaan-3's successful catapulted India to an elite space club on August 23 after a soft-landing near the Moon's unexplored south polar region. "We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon," declared ISRO chairman S Somnath had declared.

"Need To Get Over 'West Is Bad Guy' Syndrome"

- S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in September that there was a need to get over the "syndrome" of seeing the West in a negative way. "I think we need to get over the syndrome of the past that the West is the bad guy and on the other side are the developing countries," he had said in his signature style of schooling when confronted with global perspectives into modern problems.

"Victory Is Not Easy, But It Is Certain"

- Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize 2023 winner

"Victory is not easy, but it is certain", imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi wrote in a letter smuggled out of her Tehran cell after she was named the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2023. Her twin children collected the award on her behalf in December as she remains incarcerated. A chair was left empty to symbolise her absence and a portrait of the laureate was on display at the ceremony.

"I Am A Fan Of Modi"

- Elon Musk, Tech Entrepreneur

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, 2023. "I am a fan of Modi...I like him quite a lot," he had said after what he described was a "fantastic meeting" in New York. He also revealed his tentative plans to visit India in 2024. Their meeting gained significance amid the big question when Tesla will be coming to India.

"I Abhor Antisemitism, Doesn't Matter If You're Elon Musk"

- Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his disgust at tech billionaire Elon Musk who was accused of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his social media platform X. "I abhor antisemitism. It doesn't matter whether you're Elon Musk..." he said in an interview when asked about his views on Musk. He was dragged into the furore after he shared stage with Musk at an event.

"Day Not Far When An Indian Will Land On Moon"

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October set another target for the country's space achievements, saying "that day is not far when we will land an Indian on the Moon on our own spacecraft." India etched its name on the lunar surface this year with its Chandrayaan-3 mission that made it the first country to be able to soft-land on the Moon's south. The country's premier space agency is now working on more unmanned and manned missions for the years to come.

"Destruction Of Environment Is Offence Against God"

- Pope Francis

Pope Francis said the climate is crying out to the world to halt this "illusion of omnipotence", in a speech read out at the COP28 climate summit in December. "I am with you because the destruction of the environment is an offence against God," he said in the speech. Pope Francis would have been the first pope to attend the climate summit, but he had to cancel his UAE trip on doctor's advice.

"India Poised To Be Growth Engine Of World"

- Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in October that India is poised to become the new growth engine of the world since domestic economy exhibits resilience on back of strong demand. The words of assurances coming from the country's central banking authority keeps the hope alive for a stronger economy in the future - especially at the time of an entrepreneurial revolution that makes India boast of 100-plus unicorns.