Top Biden Aides Set For First Talks With Chinese Officials Next Week

This would be the first high-level meeting between US and China since Biden took office.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's national security advisor will meet top Chinese officials in Alaska next week in the administration's first face-to-face talks with the rival power, the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken and Jake Sullivan will sit down with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Anchorage on March 18 after Blinken returns from talks in US allies Japan and South Korea, the State Department said.

