Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence. Here's What Secret Service Did

A tiny intruder squeezes through White House fence

A curious toddler on Tuesday slipped through the bars of iron fencing surrounding the White House. US Secret Service soon stepped into action and they walked across the North Lawn to reunite the toddler with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. The parents were briefly questioned before allowing them to continue on their way.

President Joe Biden was inside the executive mansion at the time of the security breach, BBC reported.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that officers "encountered a curious young visitor".

"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Mr Guglielmi said in a statement.

The 3-year-old toddler may have been the first person to get through the White House's 13-foot tall fence.

"We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that he got a timeout and was sent on [his] way with his parents," a Secret Service spokesman said, according to USA Today.