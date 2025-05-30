'To Kill A Tyrant': Zelensky's Pick At Book Fair Raises Eyebrows

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife browsed the stalls at a literary fair in Kyiv on Friday and left with some new reading material - a book entitled "To Kill A Tyrant."

Zelensky, who has led his country throughout the three-year war with Russia, has repeatedly described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dictator. He did not reveal if he intended, with his book purchase, to send a message to his Kremlin counterpart.

#Watch | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, First Lady Olena, picked up some new reading material while browsing the Book Arsenal - a literary fair in Kyiv.



One of the books purchased by the head of state was ‘To Kill a Tyrant'.



Zelensky, who has led his… pic.twitter.com/ahgfiGzW4p — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) May 30, 2025

He picked up the book, by Italian academic Aldo Andrea Cassi, in the Ukrainian-language version, according to a post about his visit to the book fair on his account on the social media platform Telegram.

A photo he posted showed Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, thumbing through a copy of the book as her husband stood next to her. Zelenskiy said it was one of several titles he and his wife had picked up at the fair.

The full title of the book is: "To Kill A Tyrant; A History Of Tyrannicide From Caesar To Gaddafi."

It was published in Italian in 2022, and according to a summary released by the publisher of the Italian edition, it poses the question: "Is it right or wrong to kill a tyrant? And if it is, who decides?"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)