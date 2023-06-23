Titanic Sub: Videos Claiming To Show What Implosion Looks Like Go Viral

Most of these "catastrophic implosion" videos have been posted on TikTok.

The five people on board the Titanic submersible, which was missing since Sunday, died in a "catastrophic implosion", the US Coast Guard has said, with officials adding that the crew likely died in an instant. Though some rescuers are still looking for debris to recreate the final moments of the vessel, videos of social media claim to show what an implosion looks like. One of the clips - an old video of a railroad tanker suddenly collapsing on YouTube - shows that implosion happens shockingly fast.

Most of these videos have been posted on TikTok where they have been gaining a lot of traction. As per New York Post, one of them shows a vessel that looks like a military sub suddenly flattening out, curling into a taco-shaped piece of metal and then ripping apart - leaving behind nothing but air bubbles and shrapnel.

Another similar video shows the OceanGate's Titan sub diving towards the seafloor when it begins to crumble like a stomped tin can, the Post report said.

The caption of the video says, "The hull would immediately heat the air in the sub to around the surface of the sun's temperature, as a wall of metal and seawater smashed one end of the boat to the other, all in around 30 milliseconds."

Also Read | US Navy Heard What It Believed Was Titanic Sub Implosion Days Ago: Report

After making the announcement about the missing submersible's likely fate, Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston that analysis showed debris found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, was consistent with the implosion of the vessel's pressure chamber.

Mauger said the Coast Guard could not be sure when or why the vessel imploded. "We'll collect as much information as we can," he added.

On board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub's operator OceanGate Expeditions.