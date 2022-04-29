This Is How He Leads: Ukraine's Zelensky Is On Time Magazine's Cover

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on the cover of Time Magazine's latest issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on the cover of Time Magazine's latest issue. The cover story, by reporter Simon Schuster, promises to take readers inside the world of the Ukrainian President and how he has led the country during its toughest times.

The text on the magazine's cover reads, “How Zelensky leads: Inside the compound with the president and his team".

While the US and some European countries have rushed to Ukraine's aid, Mr Zelensky told the magazine that the flagging attention of the world bothers him nearly as much as the raining Russian bombs. “People see this war on Instagram, on social media. When they get sick of it, they will scroll away,” he said. “It's a lot of blood.”

In the first weeks of the war, which began on February 24, Mr Zelensky used to seek the status report from his generals around sunrise, at times even before it. Later, he pushed the timings by a couple of hours to have his breakfast and make his way to the presidential chambers.

The story mentions that Mr Zelensky once drove outside the presidential house compound in secret to see the devastation of Kyiv. The reporter, who met and interviewed him, stated that two months of war have made the Ukrainian President "harder, quicker to anger, and a lot more comfortable with risk."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third month. Most of the reportage so far has suggested that the Russian forces have achieved limited success in Ukraine and sustained significant damage in the campaign against the smaller Ukrainian forces.